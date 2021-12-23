Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 561 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 75.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $5,558,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $205,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Shares of CRL opened at $369.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $243.37 and a one year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

