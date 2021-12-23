Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 723 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,168,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 13,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $435.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.76 and a 52-week high of $442.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.10 and a 200 day moving average of $377.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.