Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,745,000 after buying an additional 157,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $127.87 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

