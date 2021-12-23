Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $900.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post sales of $900.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $916.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $879.81 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $637.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

TXRH opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after buying an additional 328,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

