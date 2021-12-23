TFC Financial Management Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TFC Financial Management grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.4% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.33. The company had a trading volume of 63,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,905. The firm has a market cap of $246.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.99. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.