The AES Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AES in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AES’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. AES has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 107,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 285,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $495,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after buying an additional 2,069,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of AES by 9.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,298,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,641,000 after buying an additional 109,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

