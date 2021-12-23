The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,866 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for 2.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,257 shares of company stock worth $1,442,961 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $130.51 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average is $120.94. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

