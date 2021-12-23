The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $201.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.74 and a 200-day moving average of $221.30. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

