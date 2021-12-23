The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,359 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $201.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.30. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

