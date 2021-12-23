The ChampCoin (TCC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.96 Million

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One The ChampCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The ChampCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $22,054.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The ChampCoin has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $200.27 or 0.00392067 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008433 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $621.58 or 0.01216895 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

The ChampCoin Profile

The ChampCoin (CRYPTO:TCC) is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The ChampCoin’s official website is tccworld.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

