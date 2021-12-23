The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $558.09 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will post sales of $558.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.40 million and the lowest is $557.88 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $578.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $932.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

