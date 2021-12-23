The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after buying an additional 2,035,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,281,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.36 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.67.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

