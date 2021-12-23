The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Raymond James & Associates’ 9th Largest Position

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.31% of Home Depot worth $1,067,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $395.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $413.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

