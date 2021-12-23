The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 30,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 60,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $395.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $413.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

