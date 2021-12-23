The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 112,070 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $21.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in The India Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The India Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in The India Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

