The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.