The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 100,032 shares.The stock last traded at $28.25 and had previously closed at $27.88.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BATRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 65.1% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,163,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 853,000 shares during the period. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 97.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 97,954 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
