The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 100,032 shares.The stock last traded at $28.25 and had previously closed at $27.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BATRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 65.1% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,163,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 853,000 shares during the period. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 97.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 97,954 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

