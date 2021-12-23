The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
HYB stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $10.44.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.