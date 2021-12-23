The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $4.92 (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 4.9188 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 30.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

The New Germany Fund has increased its dividend by 230.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

GF opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The New Germany Fund has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New Germany Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

