The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.31

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and traded as high as $19.71. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 45,084 shares traded.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $4.9188 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 30.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 255,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 234,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in The New Germany Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

