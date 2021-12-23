The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.69. 94,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $388.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.