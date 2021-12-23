The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.68

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 17204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

SGPYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

