The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.68

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 17204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

SGPYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

