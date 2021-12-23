The Sandbox Market Capitalization Reaches $5.36 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $5.36 billion and $1.28 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $5.83 or 0.00011874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00139985 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.11 or 0.00543728 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,498,319 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

