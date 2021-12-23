The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.85% of Toro worth $99,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,594,000 after buying an additional 49,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,551,000 after buying an additional 44,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,123,000 after buying an additional 224,539 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,428,000 after buying an additional 355,890 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $92.62 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

