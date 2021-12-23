The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Shares of TD stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

