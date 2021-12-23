The Transfer Token Market Cap Tops $595.35 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $595.35 million and approximately $285,897.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.68 or 0.00011193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00112571 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001368 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars.

