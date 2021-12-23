The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.6% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.80. 54,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,367,449. The firm has a market cap of $277.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

