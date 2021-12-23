THEKEY Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $192,151.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

