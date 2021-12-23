Thingschain Trading 13.4% Higher This Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $46,975.10 and approximately $64.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,460.83 or 0.99707012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00055388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00031778 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $733.86 or 0.01450051 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

