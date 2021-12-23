Thore Cash (TCH) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $13,671.63 and $229,799.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00322247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000600 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

