Thorstarter Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $20.15 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00057239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.95 or 0.08020035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,083.06 or 1.00096019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

