Throne (THN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.24 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Throne has a market cap of $228,464.10 and approximately $1.24 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Throne has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00057185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.76 or 0.08039042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,625.06 or 0.99852984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007120 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.