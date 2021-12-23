Thunder Token Reaches Market Cap of $92.07 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $92.07 million and $11.26 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00187342 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

