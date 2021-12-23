Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $3.58 million and $217,471.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.