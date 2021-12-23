Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Shares Up 0.5%

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. 1,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.52% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

