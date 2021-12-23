Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01), with a volume of 11,756,205 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.63.

About Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material to reduce risk of injection; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductive to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

