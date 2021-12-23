Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Sells $2,394,708.54 in Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TOST stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.63. 2,362,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,064. Toast, Inc has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

