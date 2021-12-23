TokenPay Trading Up 24.3% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $112,532.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,631.90 or 0.99629270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00055698 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00031699 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $753.73 or 0.01483128 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001990 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

