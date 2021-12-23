Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells $353,950.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $353,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.48. The stock had a trading volume of 989,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $42,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.