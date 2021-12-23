Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report sales of $1.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $10.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

TOL opened at $70.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $615,185. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

