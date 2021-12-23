TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $265.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.67. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $178.03 and a 12-month high of $284.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TopBuild by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

