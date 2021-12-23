Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Trading Up 0.7%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.39. 29,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 40,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

