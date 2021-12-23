Tornado Cash (TORN) Achieves Market Cap of $47.21 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $47.21 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $42.92 or 0.00084034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00056889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.15 or 0.07984098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,053.29 or 0.99950750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00053760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00072629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.