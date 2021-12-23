Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $87.85

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and traded as high as $88.28. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $88.28, with a volume of 106 shares traded.

TMTNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

