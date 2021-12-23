Torray LLC Buys 2,163 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Torray LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $330.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $919.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.49. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,190,988 shares of company stock worth $397,784,750 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

