Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Trading 3.7% Higher

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR) shares traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.12. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a market cap of C$27.14 million and a PE ratio of 4.26.

About Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

