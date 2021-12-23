Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.21

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.21 and traded as high as C$20.49. Torstar shares last traded at C$20.25, with a volume of 7,933 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Torstar Company Profile (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

