Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRMLF shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1404 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

