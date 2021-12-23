TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 32,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 332,770 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $12.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRTX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.88.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 328,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 263,601 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $4,995,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,254,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.