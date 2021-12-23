Traders Purchase Large Volume of Teekay LNG Partners Call Options (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,453 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,148% compared to the typical daily volume of 287 call options.

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGP. B. Riley cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 86,151 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 431,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 340,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

